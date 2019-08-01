York

Addison Cotton, York, received the Gary M. Stoller Jump Start Your LEADership Award at the 2019 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Scholarship Presentation, July 18 in Louisville, Ky. Pictured from left are Reagan Skow, presenting; Addison Cotton, recipient; and Mckinley, Brian, and Tiffany Stoller, presenting.

 Photo by Pearls Pics, on behalf of the American Angus Association
Beef

Nebraska juniors won second place in the intermediate steak division at the All-American Certified Angus Beef® (CAB) Cook-Off at the 2019 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), July 14-20 in Louisville, Ky. Pictured from left are Addison Cotton, York; Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna; Nicole Nichols, Chambers; Rachel Smith and Wyatt Smith, both of Osceola; and Tavin Uden, Franklin. They prepared “Forever on Your Plate, CAB® Angus Steak Bites.” The American Angus Auxiliary sponsored the event.

