...PERSISTENT THUNDERSTORMS MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, YORK. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, ADAMS, CLAY, FILLMORE, HALL, HAMILTON, NUCKOLLS, AND THAYER. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * PERSISTENT THUNDERSTORMS COULD RESULT IN A NARROW SWATH OF EXCESSIVE RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. * TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR...WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&