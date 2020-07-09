YORK – The lodging tax receipts in York County for the month of June – which reflects lodging guest transactions from the month of April – came in at the lowest amount seen in at least eight years (for that specific time period), according to figures provided by the York County Visitors Bureau (YCVB).
It came as no surprise as April was the first full month the pandemic created its full effect in York County.
The county’s improvement fund received $7,635.70 in June of this year, compared to $17,171 last year, $15,361 in 2018, $13,627 in 2017, $12,613 in 2016 . . . and so on, with the total typically staying right in that ballpark. Until this year.
The county’s promotion fund received $7,635.70 in June of this year, compared to $26,171 last year, $15,361 in 2018, $19,099 in 2017, $12,677 in 2016 . . . and so on, with the total typically staying right in that ballpark. Until this year.
The receipts in May also reflected the changing economic climate in March (as those receipts reflect the lodging guest transaction from that month). As everyone remembers, the pandemic had not really fully affected this area of the world in the first part of March – and that started to change in the second half.
The county’s improvement fund, in May, received $12,118 this year. That compares to $16,942 in the same month a year ago.
The county’s promotional fund, in May, received $12,118 this year. That compares to $16,949 in the same month a year ago.
The July receipts will reflect the lodging guest transactions that took place in May – so those will likely be less as well, than was received last year and other years past.
With arrival of July came the end of the fiscal year for the county – and the visitors bureau. The good news is that the total for the 2019-20 fiscal year, in lodging tax receipts, came in at $188,952. Last year’s total was $197,532 – so it wasn’t drastically down from the year prior.
YCVB Director Bob Sautter said the majority of the 2019-20 fiscal year “was really, really good. Many of the months of the past fiscal year saw the receipts way up – one was even double (which could have been a result of a reimbursement or a refund or some other type of miscellaneous). But the fiscal year had been really, really good . . . until the pandemic hit.”
Because of those incredible months – with lots of lodging guests in hotels and campgrounds in York County – the carry-over balances in both the improvement fund and the promotional fund are healthy.
“We are actually sitting pretty good,” Sautter said, “when it comes to our carry-overs. The promotional fund has $143,000 in carry-over and the improvement fund has $252,715 in carry-over. We are probably sitting better than other visitor bureaus because we have been careful.”
The revenues in those funds are used to pay out grants to assist with local tourism projects and events.
“Of course, we’d rather use the funds to promote those things in our county, but this year, there was some slight savings because most of the town celebrations were cancelled this summer,” and those typically receive promotional funds from the YCVB and the county.
“It’s just been quite a year as we all know,” Sautter said. “All of our lodging properties have always been open” throughout the pandemic, “and there have been guests staying there. Right now, our campgrounds are really crazy – they are all packed with waiting lists. A lot more people are on the road right now and I am getting a lot more questions and requests for information about in-state attractions – which is good. The Passport Program is doing amazingly well. And I think the trend right now is for more day and weekend trips for families who are choosing to get out but still stay closer to home.”
