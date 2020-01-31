YORK — January 26 through February 1 mark the 2020 National Lutheran Schools Week celebration.
Local Lutheran school Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School is observing the occasion with dress-up days and other activities. “We will have special Theme Days to go with each day of the week that connect to the object mentioned in the daily student devotions,” explained EFLS Principal Brad Wellmann. Monday was living joyfully, and students were encouraged to wear Christmas outfits. Thank You Tuesday the kids worked with teachers – and each other – to compose handmade thank you notes to the special people in their lives. It was peaceful Wednesday, honoring our country with patriotic clothing; red was the color of the day Thursday for “Faithfully” – which happened to coincide with EFLS’s 100th day of school. Friday is all about school spirit. “Students will wear their Emmanuel-Faith spirit wear to celebrate how Jesus is a part of our school every day,” Wellmann said.
Throughout the week, the school has been holding a food drive, which has a bonus: if 600 items are collected, Wellmann will spend a day on the roof. Student artwork will also be on display at Kilgore Memorial Library into the month of February.
Wellmann said living Joy:Fully Lutheran will go well beyond National Lutheran Schools Week. “We will also have some other events later in the semester to celebrate our school.”
