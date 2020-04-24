YORK – Many people have been mailing in ballot requests and mailing back completed ballots to the county clerk’s office, indicating what most people have expected . . . the percentage of people mailing in their ballots during the Primary Election in May will be much higher than it was in the past.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner told the county commissioners this week that “we are very busy sending out ballots.”
“As far as the process, it’s gone well,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said, considering the COVID-19 situation and the fact that a physical drop box has been installed outside the courthouse.
“The drop box is working very well and it is being used for many things for all the departments,” Obermier said, reiterating that those who utilize the drop box need to remember to label their envelopes as to what departments should receive what they leave behind.
The Primary Election will go on, on May 12, as stated by Governor Pete Ricketts a few weeks ago.
While the state government has pledged that physical polling places will be available, mail-in voting is being encouraged.
All registered voters received in the mail applications they can fill out and send to the clerk’s office, asking for a ballot to be sent to them. The clerk’s office will then mail them a ballot – which has to be returned by the end of election day in order to the counted.
May 1 is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. Ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on Tuesday, May 12.
