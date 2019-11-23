Thanksgiving is a day made up of gratitude, family and friends, and a lot of food. “Blackout Wednesday” happens on the night before Thanksgiving.
On this night, there is often more use of alcohol or other substances. Not only do people drink more, but there are more cars on the road. More people drive late at night or in bad weather. Many of us are getting ready to get on the roads to travel home to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and loved ones. The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to share the message: “Make it to the Table: Don’t Drink and Drive this Thanksgiving Eve.”
From 2013 to 2017, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period. This makes it one of the deadliest holidays on our roads. In fact, in 2017, over one of every three traffic deaths during this period involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) and its partners want you to take precautions so everyone can make it to the table this Thanksgiving.
• If you feel different, you drive different.
• It’s never safe to get behind the wheel while buzzed, drunk, or impaired. If you’ve had one alcoholic drink, an impairing substance, or both, plan ahead and have a sober driver to get home safely.
• Use public transportation, a taxi, a ride share service, or your town’s sober ride program to get home safely.
• Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available for Android or IOS devices. SaferRide allows you to call a taxi or a friend that you choose. It will help find where you are so you can be picked up.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
• If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and find a way to get your friend home safely.
• Whether riding or driving, always wear your seatbelt – every trip, every time, every seat!
By working together, we can save lives and help keep America’s roadways safe. Please join us in sharing the life-saving message Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Use the hashtag #BoycotBlackoutWednesday during Thanksgiving.
For more information, please visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/drunk-driving/buzzed-driving-drunk-driving/thanksgiving-eve or contact Four Corners Health Department at (877) 337-3573 or www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.