YORK -- York High School has announced the 2020 YHS Prom King and Queen.
Reed Malleck was selected as king. He is the son of Dan and Kay Malleck. While at YHS he has participated in golf, basketball, student council (Class President), FFA, FCA, Competitive Leadership Council, National Honors Society (ACES) and Circle of Friends. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska- Lincoln where he will major in business-finance and continue his golf career.
Bailey Robinson has been named prom queen. She is the daughter of Dan and Leslie Robinson. While at YHS, she has participated in softball, basketball, soccer, FFA, YWE, National Honor Society, Academic Decathlon, Skills USA, Quiz Bowl and State Fair contests. Following her time at YHS, she plans to attend UNL, studying agribusiness.
York High School decided to forge ahead with selecting 2020 YHS Prom Royalty, even though prom itself did not occur as scheduled.
Faculty and administrators discussed the possibilities, and it was decided to move forward.
“As we got to talking, we decided they still earned the recognition,” said YHS Principal Jason Heitz.
Prom royalty selections are made after multiple rounds of student and teacher voting.
