OMAHA - College of Saint Mary (CSM) celebrated its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony on July 20th.
At the ceremony, Tracey Maloley of Geneva was among the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates in the Class of 2019 to receive a pin as a symbolic welcome into the nursing profession. Pinning is a time-honored tradition in the nursing field, and every school designs its own special pin for its students. The pin for College of Saint Mary incorporates the shape of a cross and represents the virtues of loyalty, courage, knowledge, worthiness, constancy, and truth.