YORK – Jaykob W. Streeter, 20, who is listed as “generally transient” in court documents has been charged with beating a Waco man with a pipe and a ratchet, causing serious bodily injury.
Streeter has been formally charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Waco upon the report of a man involved in a physical assault. The reporting party said a man was walking in the area of Hilda and Strickler Avenues, bleeding from the face and head.
Soon after, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s department received information that the bleeding man had been taken to York General Hospital by his roommate.
The lieutenant went to the hospital, according to court documents, where the 19-year-old victim told the lieutenant that he had just returned home from work when two people entered the residence. He said the men were wearing dark clothes and masks. He added that one was wielding a pipe and the other was wielding a ratchet wrench.
The victim told investigators that the alleged assailants said something to him about “taking something from them” before striking him repeatedly with the objects.
Investigators said the victim sustained injuries to his head, chin, left leg and had a possible fractured right arm.
The victim also was able to tell investigators that the two people left in a tan or gold midsized four-door car.
Later, investigators said they received information from someone who had received a Facebook message from Streeter about the alleged assault and he was named as a suspect in the case.
The message allegedly said, “Was trying to warn you he robbed me again and it wasn’t my choice and I’m a ride or die b didn’t (expletive) up your stuff or mess your house up just him.”
Probable cause was the finding in county court after a preliminary hearing in the matter and arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
