YORK – A formal charge of third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, has been filed against Ralph Vest, 30, of Junction City, Kan.
The case was bound over to York County District Court after Vest waived his preliminary hearing in the York County Court.
According to court documents, local law enforcement investigated the case which allegedly involved an 8-year-old child.
No other details can be published about the case because of its graphic and sensitive nature and to protect the identity of the child.
If convicted, Vest could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison, 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.