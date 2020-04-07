YORK -- A 38-year-old Grand Island man (who court documents also indicate has lived recently in Stromsburg) is accused of committing three acts of felony forgery in York.
The case against Justin Stevens has been bound over to the District Court, after he waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.
According to the affidavit for his arrest warrant, the case was investigated by the York Police Department.
This case began when YPD officer was dispatched to a local business where they were reporting possible check fraud.
The officer, according to court documents, was told that a vehicle had pulled up to a pump and the driver got $13.50 worth of gas. The man who pumped the fuel was described to the officer – his physical description also included that he had a star tattoo on the left side of his neck.
The business representative said the man purchased a number of products inside the store as well, with his total bill coming to $45.31. They said the man paid for the items and the gas with a check written out for $71.81 and he was given $26.50 in change. The check he presented was completely written out, except for the total. And the check was owned by a woman with an address in Cairo.
Two days later, the same vehicle pulled into the gas area at that same business and the same man got $12 worth of gas. The business said he pre-paid $40 for the fuel. Then he went inside and purchased a number of items that totaled $118.84. That man was identified as the same person two days earlier. With sales tax, the amount went to $126.45 and the man provided a check written for $154.65. He was given $28 cash back.
The business employee said she later had a return on the checks by a bank, with a statement that the account was not located.
The police officer contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and through them was able to contact the woman to whom the checks were owned. It was established that her checks had been stolen and officers in the other jurisdictions were able to identify the suspect as Justin Stevens.
A few weeks later, the same man – now identified as Stevens – returned to the business and got $32 worth of gas. Once inside the store, he purchased a number of items totaling $119.21 and he presented a check for $127.21 – he was given $8 in change. The worker during that incident provided a statement about the matter after he found out who the individual was.
Stevens was arrested and charged.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
