YORK – The case against a 19-year-old accused of theft by receiving a stolen vehicle has been bound over to York County District Court.
Bryce A. Phillips of Bennet is charged with a Class 4 felony, as the value of the stolen property was determined to be between $1,500 and $4,999.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was notified about a vehicle being stolen in Aurora.
Later, they were dispatched to the York interchange area on the report of a possible suicidal male by the name of Phillips.
“After making contact with Bryce, we determined he was not suicidal,” officers said in their report. “While waiting for relatives to arrive to pick him up, officers allowed him to go the bathroom (in the truck stop where they were located). On his way back, he was carrying shoes. He stated he had left his shoes outside the door of the store. He then told me the pickup which was parked by the gas pumps also had his property. He then told me he had just remembered he had driven the pickup to York.”
The police ran the license plate, “which came back to a stolen vehicle out of Aurora, as a green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. His (Phillips’) statement was that a female picked him up while he was hitchhiking. He stated the female requested he drive, which he did, as she was drinking an alcoholic beverage. During this investigation, we found he was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to the York County Jail where he was booked in for theft by receiving stolen property.”
Arraignment proceedings are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.