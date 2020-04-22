YORK – Jesse Jimmy Dean Smith, 26, of St. Paul, is accused of violating the terms of his probation in a multi-felony case involving flight and obstruction.
This case began in November of 2017.
According to court documents, a York County deputy was on regular patrol in the middle of the night in Waco.
The deputy said he was behind a pickup that was stopped at the tracks, waiting for a train to pass through. Later, although the train was gone and time passed by, the pickup never moved. The deputy said in his report that he waited a substantial amount of time and when the pickup still didn’t move, he turned on his overhead lights and approached the pickup.
The deputy said he could see the driver of the pickup, identified as Smith, who appeared to be passed out or asleep. The deputy said he knocked on the window, which startled Smith.
As they spoke, the deputy said Smith indicated he had no form of identification on him, “he was extremely nervous and suspicious, giving very vague answers” to the deputy’s questions. “And he said the vehicle belonged to a friend but he couldn’t provide the name of the registered owner.”
The deputy found that the registration did not match the license plates, either.
The female passenger, according to the deputy, also indicated she could not produce her identification and was not readily responding to questions from the deputy.
At that point, the deputy said he asked Smith to come to his cruiser, to which Smith agreed at first. But instead, Smith suddenly took off “at a high rate of speed” and a pursuit was initiated.
The deputy said Smith traveled south, out of Waco, and turned west on Road 14. At that point, he went off the road and began to go through a field. The pickup eventually stopped just off Road 13.
According to the report, at that point, another deputy was on the scene. The two deputies approached the pickup and found the vehicle to be empty.
The deputies saw a nearby culvert – and Smith, along with his passenger, was found hiding inside. Both were arrested.
The pickup was discovered to have been stolen in Grand Island and the license plates had been stolen in Seward County. The deputies also said they found a BB gun in the pickup that looked very much like a real pistol.
Investigators included in their report that Smith’s criminal history shows he is a convicted felon with several charges of theft and a previous flight to avoid arrest and he was driving on a suspended license.
Smith was initially charged with the following:
• Count 1: Flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
• Count 2: Willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three months in jail.
• Count 3: Theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
• Count 4: Obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
• Count 5: Driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three months in jail.
• Count 6: Theft by receiving stolen property, a subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
As part of a plea agreement, the charges against Smith were amended to flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer.
Smith pleaded no contest to the resulting charges.
He was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years and three months of incarceration.
Smith was given three years of traditional probation and his driver’s license was suspended for two years.
This past week, he was accused of violating the terms of his probation and he entered a written denial of those alleged violations.
If probation is revoked, he could again be facing the possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.
