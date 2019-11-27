YORK – A 63-year-old motorist, who was found in possession of heroin at Fuel Mart in Henderson, has pleaded guilty to one felony account against him.
Paul W. Crosby appeared in York County District Court this past week, for arraignment proceedings.
As explained during the factual basis presented by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, “on Nov. 1, at around 4 a.m., troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a vehicle all over the road on Interstate 80. They were able to locate the vehicle at Fuel Mart, at the Henderson interchange. Mr. Crosby was the driver of that vehicle and when they made contact they found that he had a suspended license. He also appeared to be severely impaired. It was also discovered that there was a warrant for the arrest of his passenger. During a subsequent probable cause search, they found heroin in Crosby’s vehicle and he was arrested.”
This week, Crosby pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, which is a Class 4 felony.
He is now facing the possibility of a maximum of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to 12 months of post-release supervision if he is incarcerated.
Judge James Stecker ordered a substance abuse evaluation and a pre-sentence investigation.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 13.
Crosby remains in custody of the York County Jail.
