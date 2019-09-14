YORK – Jeremiah Warlick, who along with his co-defendant Dennaro Clark walked away during his own multi-felony trial and was convicted, is now asking for a new trial.
The Indiana man, who is currently in custody, made the request this week before Judge James Stecker.
Warlick and Clark were each charged with the following felonies: possession of a firearm (while drug-related felony crime is being committed), possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and being a habitual criminal.
In July 2018, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation just west of the Seward County line. Based on suspicious activity, the deputy asked for consent to search and the occupants (Clark and Warlick) consented. During that search, deputies found high grade marijuana and a 40-caliber handgun stolen in Illinois under the spare tire, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.
Warlick and Clark represented themselves at the start of this case. They continued to argue that their charges should be dropped because their names are listed in court documents in all capital letters (as is done in records for all defendants) and that is not how they normally write them.
They also argued that they are not “capitalized identities” and they claimed “common law rights.” At one point, they presented arguments for a three-judge trial and asked to go before the Supreme Court.
A bench trial – which is before a judge and not a jury – began. There was testimony by the deputy who arrested them.
Then the court recessed for a lunch break.
But when it came time to resume, neither Warlick nor Clark returned.
The trial continued and Judge James Stecker found them both guilty.
A bench warrant was issued for their arrest because they did not comply with the order to appear in court. They eventually returned to York County and turned themselves in.
Both have since retained counsel.
Warlick’s attorney, Jason Troia, said his client “was a passenger in the vehicle, the evidence (gun) recovered was in a bag belonging to Mr. Clark. The marijuana was by a spare tire in a vehicle owned and driven by Clark and my client was just a passenger. That doesn’t make him in possession, especially of the gun that was in Mr. Clark’s bag. And it was all hidden in a vehicle being driven by Mr. Clark. There is no question that they were given a 120-day continuance, yet shortly after were on trial without counsel. Whether that was an intelligent waiver remains to be seen. I respectfully request at least a motion for a new trial. He was simply in the car – his mere presence doesn’t make him guilty of the crime.”
York County Attorney Christopher Johnson argued that Nebraska law provides that the presence of a gun while crimes are being committed is evidence of possession of all persons in the vehicle. “Further, there was testimony that they were more than casual acquaintances, therefore he was in possession of a stolen firearm and the controlled substances. Also, there were many, many instances when this court asked them if they wanted legal counsel, at trial and during all of the pre-trial hearings. The state believes the trial warranted a conviction.”
Briefs will be submitted to the court and Judge Stecker will take the matter under advisement.
Meanwhile, Clark’s attorney indicated an agreement is being reached in his case and that matter will be taken up on Sept. 23.
