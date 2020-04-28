YORK – A 41-year-old Omaha man, who is currently an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, has been formally charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000 in York County.
The case against Chad Colchin has been bound over to the York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, this involves the theft of a 2006 Ford F-150 in this jurisdiction. No further information about the case is available from the court.
Colchin is currently serving a 2-4-year sentence for theft by unlawful taking, with a value of $1,500-$5,000 and theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000. Both convictions were in Douglas County.
His past convictions include a 1-5-year prison sentence from which he was released in May of 2007. That sentence was for terroristic threats, third degree domestic assault and criminal mischief with a value between $500-$1,500. Those convictions were in Sarpy County. He also served a 7-8-year sentence for first degree assault in Douglas County and was released from that sentence in May of 2004.
If convicted of this most recent charge, Colchin could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison because it is a Class 2A felony.
