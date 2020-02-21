YORK – Johnny Rimpley, 34, of Bertrand, has been charged with strangulation and assault regarding an alleged incident on Jan. 25.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was contacted by a woman on Jan. 26, in the middle of the night, who reported that Rimpley allegedly “choke slammed her and choked her until she was nearly unconscious.”
The incident, she said, occurred in York.
Court documents filed by the York police officer who investigated the situation indicate that a visible bruise was seen on her neck as a result from the alleged choking. She said further that she also had other bruises on her body from the alleged assault.
When police officers spoke with Rimpley, he allegedly told them that he and the woman fight “but he never choked her,” according to court documents.
He was arrested and charges of strangulation, a Class 3A felony, and assault causing bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor, were filed. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of four years of incarceration, if convicted.
