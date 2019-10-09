YORK – A 26-year-old man from Madison, Wis., has been formally charged with four felonies after allegedly being caught with 17 pounds of marijuana in his possession.
The charges against Aaron M. Braun have been bound over to York County District Court as he waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were on regular patrol on Sept. 3, on Interstate 80, when one clocked a Nissan Pathfinder traveling at 82 miles per hour.
The trooper said in his affidavit filed with the court that when he stopped the vehicle for speeding, he saw a man sleeping in the back seat. He spoke with the driver, who was Braun, and the trooper said in his report that Braun was “very nervous and shaking.”
The trooper said further that after the passenger awoke, who was identified as Kristofer Cooks, he also spoke with him and he found Cooks to be “nervous” and hesitant to answer questions about their travel plans.
Permission to search the vehicle was denied, so a canine unit was called in. The trooper said the dog alerted to the presence of illegal substances.
A subsequent search resulted in the alleged finding of 17.75 pounds of marijuana and 1.75 pounds of Hashish oil.
Braun has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.
If convicted of all counts, he could be sentenced to a possible maximum of 26 years in prison.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
