YORK – An Indiana man who was found guilty of multiple felony-level drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in York County has been sentenced to a term of 4-7 years in prison.
In July, 2019, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation just west of the Seward County line. Based on suspicious activity, the deputy asked for consent to search and the occupants (Clark and his co-defendant JeremiahWarlick) consented. During that search, deputies found high grade marijuana and a 40-caliber handgun stolen in Illinois under the spare tire, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.
Warlick and Clark represented themselves at the start of this case. They continued to argue that their charges should be dropped because their names are listed in court documents in all capital letters (as is done in records for all defendants) and that is not how they normally write them.
They also argued that they are not “capitalized identities” and they claimed “common law rights.” At one point, they presented arguments for a three-judge trial and asked to go before the Supreme Court.
A bench trial – which is before a judge and not a jury – began. There was testimony by the deputy who arrested them.
Then the court recessed for a lunch break.
But when it came time to resume, neither Warlick nor Clark returned.
The trial continued and Judge James Stecker found them both guilty.
A bench warrant was issued for their arrest because they did not comply with the order to appear in court.
In July of this year, they returned to York County and turned themselves in at the county jail.
This week, Clark was sentenced by Judge Stecker.
He was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years for four felonies, to be served concurrently. He was sentenced on the weapon-related felony to a term of 3-5 years, to be served consecutively.
He was given credit for 85 days already served in the county jail.
