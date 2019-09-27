YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man was sentenced this week to probation in a case that started with stealing aluminum foil and ended with the discovery of methamphetamine.
Brock S. Booker was charged earlier this year after the York Police Department was dispatched to a store in York where Booker had been detained by employees.
According to court documents, the employees said they saw (on surveillance footage) Booker opening a box of aluminum foil and tearing off a piece of foil before leaving the box in the store. They followed him to his car and because they believed the foil was taken for methamphetamine use, they asked him to empty his pockets. The employees told police they saw prescription pills when he did so.
When the police officer asked Booker what happened, he admitted to opening and taking the piece of foil.
According to court documents, “he said he was hoping to get methamphetamine before he got to rehab in Kansas.”
The police officer said in his report that he also found valium in the office area where Booker had been detained.
During a pat down search at the jail, according to court documents, the following was found on Booker’s person: a glass pipe in shoe which tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as valium, Zolidem and Xanax pills in his sock.
This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Booker to two years of traditional probation. If he is not compliant with the terms of that probation, he could still be sentenced to incarceration.
