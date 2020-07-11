YORK – Hunter R. McCuistion, 22, of Belvidere (and also listed in court documents as a transient), has pleaded no contest to seven counts of burglary and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
All the burglaries took place in York between late October and late December, 2019.
Each count of burglary is a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The deadly weapon conviction carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison. He was found in possession of a knife which is illegal because he is prohibited from doing so due to his criminal history. He was convicted of burglary in Jefferson County in February, 2019; burglary in Jefferson County in April, 2017; and burglary in Thayer County in December, 2016.
He is facing a possible total maximum sentence of 104 years in prison.
McCuistion entered his changes of plea this week in York County District Court.
He was initially also charged with 12 counts of attempted burglary. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The burglaries, for which he now stands convicted, occurred at Offsides Tavern, Goodwill, Pieper’s Plumbing and Well Service, Subway, Velocity Auto Sales and the York County Historical Society.
The investigation into the rash of break-ins and attempted break-ins was conducted by the York Police Department over the course of a few weeks and McCuistion was arrested after an off-duty police officer saw him in a public place, and recognized him as being the person seen in a surveillance recording during the commission of two crimes.
According to court documents, McCuistion gave officers a false name when he was first questioned. Officers said he later confessed to seven burglaries and an attempted burglary. He also told them he could have been involved in others but he didn’t remember.
McCuistion will sentenced on Sept. 14, by District Judge James Stecker.
