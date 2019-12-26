YORK – Lance S. Smith, II, of Newman Grove, has pleaded not guilty in a triple-felony case involving a large amount of methamphetamine.
He appeared in York County District Court this week with his attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr.
According to Investigator Alex Hildebrand with the York County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy with the sheriff’s office was on regular patrol when a disabled vehicle was spotted near Road 5 on Highway 81.
“The vehicle was a green Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Nebraska license plates,” Investigator Hildebrand explained. “A male and a female were seen outside the vehicle, looking underneath the hood. The deputy stopped to offer roadside assistance and spoke with the individuals who were identified as Shayla K. Johnson and Lance C. Smith II, both of Newman Grove, Nebraska.
“Due to inconsistent stories between the individuals at the scene and numerous indicators of drug trafficking, a narcotics detention canine was deployed on the vehicle,” Hildebrand said further. “The canine alerted and indicated to the presence of the odor of illicit drugs emitting from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized.”
The meth was found in a bag, in the engine compartment of the vehicle, near the air filter.
Johnson and Smith were arrested and taken to the York County Jail.
Judge James Stecker told Smith he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 1D felony (because of the amount of methamphetamine that was seized, the level was enhanced) which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.
After Smith pleaded not guilty to all the charges, a trial date was set for April 28.
“He has been incarcerated for two months and we are asking the court to address bond,” Tarr said to Judge Stecker. “He lives in Albion, he has relatives there, and his aunt runs the mission here in York. He did have a past failure to appear on a misdemeanor because he was incarcerated somewhere else for a misdemeanor. He does show up for his court dates. He had a job offer and has already completed an evaluation. His bond now is $15,000, 10 percent, and he hasn’t been able to make that. He is asking to be considered for a personal recognizance bond or to have it lowered.”
“He has a significant criminal history in other states and hasn’t been a resident of this state all that long,” said Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis. “We are asking that the bond remains as it is.”
Judge Stecker agreed, “considering the level of felony on the first count.”
Bond reduction was denied.
