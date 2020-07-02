YORK – Tayjuan McMullen, 27, of Lincoln, has been formally charged in York County of criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony; possession of marijuana (more than one pound), a Class 4 felony; and delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony.
He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and a jury trial has been set for late October, in York County District Court.
According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he said he saw a speeding vehicle that was also moving back and forth between driving lanes.
A traffic stop was initiated.
McMullen was a back seat passenger in the vehicle, the trooper says in his affidavit – yet, the person presented a Nebraska identification card that said his name was Donshay Reed and he was 36 years old.
“Throughout the conversation, several factors of criminal activity were observed,” the trooper wrote in his affidavit for the court.
He said he requested consent to search and was denied.
When a drug dog was brought to the scene, it alerted to the odor of narcotics. The trooper alleges that McMullen told him he had more than a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and several containers and packages of marijuana were discovered – McMullen allegedly told the trooper that it all belonged to him.
It was also later discovered that McMullen had two fully extraditable warrants out of Iowa.
