YORK – Dylan L. Pritchard, 27, of Holstein, has been sentenced in a case involving taking law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended with him hitting a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in York County.
On Nov. 11, 2018, at midnight, a trooper observed a 2005 Lincoln LS driving with its trunk open and displaying fictitious license plates.
The trooper performed a traffic stop on Highway 81 near the I-80 interchange.
During the traffic stop, the vehicle then fled southbound on Highway 81, driving south in the northbound lanes with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.
Multiple troopers pursued the suspect vehicle as it entered McCool Junction. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck one of the NSP cruisers on the driver’s side, causing minor injuries to the trooper. The vehicle then started traveling north in the southbound lanes, according to earlier information from the state patrol.
Another trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop on Highway 81 between McCool Junction and I-80. The three occupants were then taken into custody, according to the narrative issued by the state patrol.
In court documents, it says “the vehicle had numerous near head-on collisions with other traffic,” and the sheriff’s department was deployed in order to slow traffic moving in that direction.
The driver, Pritchard, was arrested.
Troopers also found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Court documents indicate that they also found a BB gun and a .40 caliber magazine loaded with live ammunition rounds. No actual firearm was located to pair with the magazine, the documents indicate.
Pritchard was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.
The trooper who was injured was also treated and released from the hospital.
Pritchard was initially charged with 15 counts. As part of a plea agreement, the following amendments were made:
• Count 1: Second degree assault, a Class 2A felony. Pritchard pleaded no contest.
• Count 2: Assault of an officer, using a motor vehicle, a Class 3A felony. Dismissed.
• Count 3: Failure to stop and render aid, a Class 3A felony. Dismissed.
• Count 4: Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony. Pritchard pleaded no contest.
• Count 5: Criminal mischief, with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 4 felony. Dismissed.
• Count 6: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Dismissed.
• Count 7: Resisting arrest, first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Dismissed.
• Count 8: Leaving the scene of an accident, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Dismissed.
• Count 9: Willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Dismissed.
• Count 10: Fictitious plates, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Dismissed.
• Count 11: Violation of a stop sign, an infraction. Dismissed.
• Count 12: Driving the wrong way on a one-way, an infraction. Dismissed.
• Count 13: Improper driving on a divided highway, an infraction. Dismissed.
• Count 14: Speeding, 21-35 mph over the speed limit, an infraction. Dismissed.
• Count 15: Failure to use a seat belt, an infraction. Dismissed.
Pritchard was facing a possible maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Judge James Stecker sentenced Pritchard to five years of traditional probation. He was also ordered to pay $4,100 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.