YORK – Dominyk M. Timmerman, 22, whose address has been listed as both Friend and Lincoln, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving assault on another man in York.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to an apartment in York on the report of two men fighting.
When officers arrived at the scene, a man told them he had gotten into an altercation with Timmerman and at some point, Timmerman pushed him down on a bed, grabbed his throat and choked him. The man told police he had trouble breathing.
The man said eventually someone else was able to separate the two and Timmerman left.
The responding officer wrote in his affidavit that he could see marks on the other man’s neck.
The initial felony charge against Timmerman was strangulation, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $10,000 fine and 9-18 months of post-release supervision upon conviction. The other initial four counts were third degree assault, two counts of committing child abuse (because children were present during the alleged altercation) and criminal mischief – all misdemeanors.
After a plea agreement was reached, all counts were amended to one count of third degree assault, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
“These types of cases are difficult, as in the last 13 months this is his third conviction for him regarding violence in York County,” said Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis. “And he will be sentenced next week in Seward County for terroristic threats, which is of a concern for the state.”
“Last winter, he was placed on probation and then he picked up this charge,” said Timmerman’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr. “He, on his own, came to the realization that things need to change and that he has a problem with prescription drugs. He has since done things the right way, he hasn’t picked up any further charges. And when his probation was revoked, he got some jail time as well. He’s looking to get back into treatment. Since the charge in Seward, he has been heading in the right direction. There is a lot he can benefit from in probation. There is more work to do and he is determined to do it.”
“You are 22, your prior record includes theft, assault twice, another assault, terroristic threats . . . this involves choking another person,” Judge James Stecker told Timmerman. “You are marginal candidate for probation – I will give you an opportunity, but if you fail there is plenty of time to follow through in the York County Jail. You will also need to address your anger and drug issues.”
Timmerman was sentenced to a term of two years of traditional probation.
