YORK – Adam J. Meives, 40, of Cave Junction, Ore., was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday after being found in possession of 20 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop initiated by a York County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 80.
In November, Mevies pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Meives was facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
He was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. Those charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement and the amended count remained.
According to court documents, the deputy was on regular patrol when he saw a pickup proceeding on the shoulder on multiple occasions. That’s when the deputy initiated the stop.
The deputy said in his affidavit that Meives “couldn’t hold his hand still, he was shaking uncontrollably and at one point used the center console to hold his arm still.”
The deputy said he noted multiple indicators of criminal activity and asked for consent to search, which was denied.
Loki, the county’s drug dog, was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal substances.
Upon a search of the vehicle, 20 pounds of high grade marijuana were discovered in the back seat under a tarp.
On Monday, Meives’ attorney, Sam O’Neill, told Judge James Stecker that his client is self-employed in Oregon and works full time. “He had financial troubles and a severe lack of judgment that led to this crime. He has been sober since June of 2019. He identified his problems and the issues it created in his life. He has made an effort to change and he completed a treatment program. I’m asking for a fine, which he would have the ability to pay today.”
“I apologize for my actions, I know what I did was wrong,” Meives told the court. “In treatment, I learned about my addiction. I’m just asking for an opportunity to prove I am a law abiding citizen.”
Judge Stecker acknowledged that Meives’ prior record is limited to one assault in 2003. “But this is not an appropriate case for a fine due to the quantity of marijuana involved. I won’t send you to the department of corrections, but I understand that you are not far off. Do not ever do this again.”
Meives was given credit for one day already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.