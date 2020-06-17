YORK – Charles Graham, 30, of Geneva, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.
Graham was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
The case began a year ago when a York police officer was on duty during the night. The officer, according to court documents, saw a driver fail to signal in York and initiated a traffic stop.
The officer said he could smell marijuana when he was talking with Graham, who was the driver.
The officer said in court documents that he asked Graham if he could search the vehicle and that request was denied.
A canine unit from the county was dispatched and the drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.
During the search, officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and digital scales with methamphetamine on them.
It was also noted that during the search, Graham told officers they would “find everything inside the backpack, except for the marijuana pipe under the driver’s seat.”
He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. That was later amended, due to a plea agreement, to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
This past week, he was sentenced to two years of traditional probation, along with three 30-day stints in jail which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.
