UTICA – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, the county’s communication center received a 911 call at approximately 1 a.m., on Jan. 1, that a stabbing had occurred in Utica.
Deputies arrived on the scene and immediately apprehended Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica.
Before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s department, Utica Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Seward Memorial Hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead as a result of the stabbing.
Polcyn Jr. was arrested and booked into the Seward County Detention Center on a charge of murder in the second degree and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The investigation is being handled by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department and is still ongoing.
