YORK – Scott D. Rector, 49, of Omaha has been formally charged with theft/receiving stolen property (with a value of $1,500-$4,999) after allegedly taking numerous law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase in early October.
Rector waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
According to documents filed with the court in York County, the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched on Oct. 7, on the report of a pursuit in Fillmore County that involved the Sutton Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The pursuit at that point was in the area of Roads K and 4 in York County. The lieutenant with the York County Sheriff’s Department said dispatch had advised that the large white box-style truck being driven by the person being pursued was stolen from out of Colorado.
According to the state patrol, the entire pursuit lasted for 56 miles.
The sheriff’s department’s affidavit said the vehicle went through many stop signs – including at an intersection with Highway 81. At one point, the vehicle took the pursuit onto a minimum maintenance road and eventually the truck crashed in a ditch near the York/Hamilton County line.
“The driver exited the vehicle and could not be found,” the sheriff’s deputy said in his report.
Rector was found four hours later in a culvert filled with water, the deputy said, and he refused “to cooperate or give his name. The state patrol got identification on the man at the Aurora Hospital with a fingerprint reader.”
It was also noted in court documents that during the pursuit on gravel roads, the speeds ranged between 60 and 70 mph.
The charge against Rector in York County is a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison as well as post-release supervision should prison be imposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.