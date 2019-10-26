LA VISTA — On October 18, 2019 the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) recognized York General’s Joan Manning, RN, as one of 76 Nebraska member hospital employees by bestowing them with the organization’s prestigious The Caring Kind award.
For 40 years, The Caring Kind award has been given to Nebraska’s most caring and compassionate hospital employees. The award honors outstanding health care employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.
“The Caring Kind Award has truly become a rich tradition for the NHA and our members. The recipients demonstrate a level of kindness, caring, dedication and commitment to their patients that goes above and beyond,” said NHA President Laura J. Redoutey, FACHE. “I look forward to this event every year – it celebrates all that is good in serving others.”
Hospitals across the state each select one award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized during the NHA Annual Convention.
More than 2,500 skilled and dedicated health care professionals have received this award since its inception in 1979. This year, 76 employees were honored before more than 500 people in attendance at The Caring Kind Awards Luncheon held at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista.
The event showcases the exemplary work and care hospital employees provide every day throughout the year. Every Nebraska hospital employee plays a critical role in providing high-quality, cost-effective treatment and ensuring the safety of themselves, their co-workers and patients each and every day.
These honorees are star performers through their dedication to patients and teamwork, ensuring that care is safe, quality-driven and cost-effective for consumers, as well as for the organizations they represent.
