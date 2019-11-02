YORK -- The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District has closed the RV pads and tent camping sites at Recharge Lake (York) and Pioneer Trail (Aurora) Recreation Areas for the winter season (which happened earlier this week).
However, the day use area, outdoor amphitheater, picnic shelters, hiking and biking trails, playground equipment, boat dock, and boat ramp remain open year round. The RV pads and tent camping sites at both locations will re-open in the spring of 2020.
The Upper Big Blue NRD has seen a great amount of use at these recreation areas, local officials say. During 2019, vehicles of those camping at Recharge reflected 32 Nebraska counties and 30 states. RV campers spent 1,094 nights collectively at Recharge and tent campers spent 124 nights over the summer months. At Pioneer Trails, 22 Nebraska counties and 10 states were represented. RV campers accounted for 649 nights spent at the location and tent campers accounted for 61.
The Upper Big Blue NRD owns and manages five recreation areas across the nine-county district. These recreational areas serve multiple purposes including protecting lives and property through the use of dams and flood control structures. They also include hiking and biking trails to promote good health. The recreation area lakes are stocked with a bounty of game fish. Native grasses and trees create havens for wildlife and game birds.
These NRD areas provide opportunities to interact with Nebraska’s natural resources in a hands-on way, and the future of our natural resources is protected and preserved for generations of both Nebraskans and out-of-state travelers to enjoy. The “Good Life” of Nebraska is evidenced by the participation of visitors that take a stroll...or a fishing pole...to any one of the 73 NRD owned and managed recreation areas across the state.
