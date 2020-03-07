Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States.
Maybe you know someone who has been diagnosed, your doctor recommended you get screened, or you are just ready to take charge of your health. Now is the time to fight back against colorectal cancer with the power of early detection.
Factors that may increase your risk of getting colorectal cancer include:
• Lack of exercise
• A diet low in fruits and vegetables
• A low-fiber and high-fat diet
• Being overweight
• Excessive alcohol use
• Tobacco use
Living a healthy lifestyle can help lower your risk of colorectal cancer. Regular screening is also important. Testing can often find colon cancer early, when it’s most treatable.
Most colon cancer begins when polyps become cancerous. A polyp is a small growth that attaches itself to the inner wall of the colon. Anyone can get colon polyps, but certain people are more likely to get them than others. You may have a greater chance of getting polyps if:
• You are 50 years of age or older
• You have had polyps before
• Someone in your family has had polyps
• Someone in your family has had cancer of the large intestine, also called colon cancer
• You have had uterine or ovarian cancer before age 50
Colon cancer rates are going down! Rates are lower and deaths are fewer than ever before. This can happen because people like you are getting screened. Join us in making sure that adults 50 and older are screened for colon cancer. If you think you may be at a higher than average risk for colorectal cancer, talk to your doctor about getting screened.
Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable!
If you have questions or need more information, please contact Four Corners Health Department @ 1-877-337-3573 or inquire at: info@fourcorners.ne.gov.
