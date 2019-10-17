YORK – John A. Drake, 50 of Marquette, has been sentenced to a term of 10-12 years in prison in a case involving methamphetamine possession.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Drake in the middle of the night on Road E in York after observing suspicious activity. The deputy said he saw indicators of criminal activity and the county’s drug dog was brought to the scene. The dog indicated to the presence of narcotics and a search of Drake’s person resulted in the discovery of 6.09 grams of methamphetamine.
Drake was charged with possession of methamphetamine and the prosecution asked that Drake be declared a habitual criminal, which increases the potential time in prison (if convicted) by 10-60 years.
The habitual criminal situation stems from Drake’s criminal history and prior prison sentences. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Drake was sentenced to a term of 1-3 years in prison on Oct. 31, 1989 for two counts of theft in Buffalo County. On June 29, 2005, he was sentenced to a term of 1-3 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Hamilton County. And on Sept. 6, 2007, he was sentenced to one year in prison for third degree assault in Hamilton County.
A jury trial was convened this past summer – but before the trial was to begin, Drake changed his plea.
This week, Judge James Stecker handed down the sentence, with Drake’s prison term to begin immediately.
