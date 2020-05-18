YORK – A third mass testing event will take place in the Four Corners Health District this week – this time in David City.
The Nebraska National Guard will be there on Tuesday, May 19, to provide free COVID-19 tests. Officials encourage local residents to contact Four Corners about being tested if they think they may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell), have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or work in a high-risk profession.
If someone would like to be tested in David City on Tuesday, they can call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov to reserve a spot on the schedule.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has risen.
York County has two new cases, bringing the total to 28 with 12 recoveries. In York County, 380 people have been tested.
Butler County has eight new cases, bringing the total to 31 with seven recoveries. In Butler County, 380 people have been tested.
Seward County has six new cases, bringing the total to 25 with eight recoveries and one death. In Seward County, 355 people have been tested.
Polk County has had nine cases and all of those individuals have fully recovered. In Polk County, 140 people have been tested.
The total for the district is now 93.
