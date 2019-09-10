LINCOLN — Cooperative Producers, Inc. (CPI) has donated $10,000 to the Nebraska FFA Foundation to directly support local agriculture education classrooms and FFA needs.
McCool Junction was selected to earn a $500 grant to be used to help purchase a generator and barn cameras for their Clay Real Memorial Animal Learning Barn.
McCool Junction will purchase barn cameras to watch live births. They also want to watch and learn more about animal behavior including the nocturnal animals. Last year, the barn lost power twice, which caused stress on the animals. Luckily both of the outages were short term, but wanted to have a generator to keep the heat lamps going for the animals that need them.
“CPI is committed to investing not only in the ag industry here and now, but also in the future of agriculture. We believe supporting FFA chapters is one of the best and most direct ways to keep the ag industry’s future bright and moving forward,” said Mark Thieszen, CPI CFO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.