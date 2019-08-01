Kindergarten (Label): 1 pencil box; 1 box of pencils; 8 glue sticks; 2 boxes 24-count Crayola crayons; 1 box 8-count classic colored markers; 2 large erasers; 1 pair Fiskar scissors; 1 box gallon-sized bags; 1 box Kleenex; 1 set headphones; paint shirt; tennis shoes (for P.E.); 1 school bag; extra set of clothes to keep in locker.
First Grade (Label): 2 dozen #2 pencils (no mechanical); 2 small 8”x5”x2” pencil boxes; 2 large erasers; 2 boxes 24-count crayons; (1) 250-count box Kleenex; 5 glue sticks; 1 pair Fiskar scissors; 1 box 8-count classic markers; 1 highlighter; 2 tubes chapstick; tennis shoes for P.E.
Second Grade (Label): 1 dozen #2 pencils (no label); 2 small 8”x5”x2” pencil boxes; 1 box 48-count crayons; 1 set 24-count colored pencils;1 box 8-pack classic colored markers; 1 box Ziploc sandwich bags; 2 boxes Kleenex; 1 set headphones; tennis shoes for P.E.
Third Grade: 3 dozen #2 wood pencils; 1 box 24-count crayons; 1 pair Fiskar scissors; 4 glue sticks; 1 box classic-colored makers (large); 1 box classic-colored markers (skinny); 2 large erasers; 1 box 250-count Kleenex; 1 box 24-count colored pencils; heavy-duty water bottle; 1 package dry-erase markers; 1 highlighter; headphones; tennis shoes for P.E.
Fourth Grade: 2 dozen #2 wooden pencils; 2 large erasers; 2 glue sticks; 1 red pen; 1 set colored pencils; 1 pair Fiskar scissors; 2 boxes 250-count Kleenex; 2 yellow highlighters; 6 plain-colored pocket folders (not plastic covered); 5 composition notebooks; (1) 2” 3-ring binder; 1 bottle Germ-X Hand Sanitizer; 1 set headphones; tennis shoes for P.E.
Fifth Grade: 2 boxes 250-count Kleenex; filler notebook paper for binders; 2 dozen pencils; red pens; erasers; 2 highlighters; 1 set colored pencils; scissors; pencil bag or box; earbuds for computers; P.E. shoes.
Sixth Grade: 3-ring notebook; notebook paper; standard and metric ruler; 2 boxes 250-count Kleenex; 2 dozen #2 pencils; 1 large eraser; 1 small bottle Germ-X; notebooks for assignments; tennis shoes for P.E.
Junior High/Senior High School: Notebooks; loose leaf, college ruled paper; 1 journal/composition book; 1” binders; black or blue pens; red pens; #2 pencils; folders; note cards; highlighters; erasers; Texas Instruments TI-30X IIS calculator.
Junior High/Senior High P.E.: Running shoes; gym clothes (t-shirt, athletic mesh or nylon shorts and socks); outdoor gym clothing (sweats, sweatshirt, gloves, hat, etc.); shower supplies (towels, shampoo, body wash, deodorant).