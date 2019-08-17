York General team members Nancy Hengelfelt (RN) and Leah Lonsdale (RN) along with Henderson Health Care’s Darcy Ost (RN) and Carrie Peterson (Director of Nursing) are pictured with McCool Junction Principal Dade McDonald during “Stop the Bleed” training at McCool Schools.
A grant written by York General’s COO/CNO Jenny Obermier and Leah Lonsdale was funded by the York Community Foundation to put tourniquet supplies in York County schools. Additional funds were provided by York General and Henderson Healthcare Services. #WhyYorkCounty