YORK – Robert Swearingen, 32, of McCool Junction, has been sentenced to a term of 14-18 years in prison for attempted first degree sexual assault of a child.
He was sentenced by Judge James Stecker on Monday, Oct. 28, in York County District Court.
Swearingen was taken into custody in late November, 2017, by deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child. No other details about the case can be published due to the sensitive and graphic nature of the case.
He was initially charged with a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. As part of a plea agreement, the original charge was amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Swearingen pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
Also part of the plea agreement was that a separate, unrelated charge of assault by a confined person was dismissed.
“This defendant is an individual who came to Nebraska as he was absconding from parole in Colorado,” York County Attorney Christopher Johnson during the sentencing proceedings on Monday. “He got here, and then committed a very high level felony. Given his record and his admission to this crime, the state doesn’t believe he is eligible for probation and a straight sentence is most appropriate.”
Johnson also noted that the case began in 2017 and the victim is still a minor child.
Swearingen’s attorney, Sam O’Neill, said, “It is obvious he has a serious problem with alcohol and meth. He describes himself as an addict. The night of this offense, he reported having a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .23. He said he drank a liter of vodka, as well as whiskey and beer. He also struggles with his mental health. He is willing to participate in treatment. He can be a productive member of society but he needs help to rebuild his life.”
It was noted that Swearingen still has a pending case of escape in Colorado and he has already served 701 days in the York County Jail on this particular sex assault case.
“There isn’t nothing I can do to correct anything but correct myself,” Swearingen said. “I am still wanted in Colorado, I’m not getting out any time soon.”
“Your prior record is a great concern,” Judge Stecker said to Swearingen, reading a long list of past convictions and arrests which included those for child abuse, drugs, a protection order violation, escape and theft.
“This particular offense involved first degree sexual assault of a minor,” Judge Stecker said further. “You told the mother of the victim that the victim forced you which is contradictory to all the reports and you said you did this while you blacked out, the court doesn’t believe that because you fled the scene. You are in need of correctional treatment.”
Judge Stecker pronounced the sentence, which includes that Swearingen is now a registered sex offender.
As Swearingen was led out of the courtroom, he yelled expletives at the court and the county attorney. “(Expletive) you all, especially you, Chris, you (expletive) piece of (expletive expletive).”
He was given credit for the 701 days he’s already served in this matter.
