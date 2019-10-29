Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER THE FAR WEST LATE THIS AFTERNOON, THEN SPREAD EAST OVERNIGHT. THE MAJORITY OF SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND NOON ON WEDNESDAY. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOLKS ARE OFTEN NOT ACCUSTOMED TO WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS IN LATE OCTOBER, SO MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO PLAN ACCORDINGLY, SLOW DOWN, AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&