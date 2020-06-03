Roll of Excellence
>> GRADE 12
• Jessica Fuehrer
• Madison Gerken
• Wyatt Hansen
• Dana Hobbs
• Chelse Hornbacher
• Yom Mapieu
• Reesa Nissen
• Zach Taggart
>> GRADE 11
• Anjae Cole
• Sophia Hoffschneider
• McKenzie Mayberry
• Owen McDonald
• Maegan Pinneo
• Alyssa Plock
• Ashley Schulz
• Raelin Stouffer
>> GRADE 10
• Jacob Brugger
• Zarina Flaherty
• Jenna Fuehrer
• Jacob Hoarty
• Isaac Stark
• Caleb Weisheit
• Harrison Yunevich
>> GRADE 9
• Payton Gerken
• Garrett Hansen
• Jadon Hess
• Adam Millikan
• Brooke Schulz
• Tayler Troutman
>> GRADE 8
• Kaylonie Ervin
• Sara Weisheit
• McKenna Yates
>> GRADE 7
• Ava Epp
• Bailey Hall
• Bryson Plock
• Mason Strope
• Morgan Thieman
Honor Roll
>> GRADE 12
• Matthew Barrett
• Alysa Rieken
• Natalie Scheil
• Cole Stahr
>> GRADE 11
• Jonah Barrow
• Corbin Brown
• Patrick Dietz
• Kaden Kirkpatrick
• Bradley Lewis
• Grace Penner
>> GRADE 9
• Draco DeLong
• John Harig
• Trenton Naber
• Christa Todd
>> GRADE 8
• Luke Brugger
* Due to the COVID-19 situation several schools in the YNT coverage area have indicated they will not be releasing Honor Roll lists for publication so the YNT will be running individual lists as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.