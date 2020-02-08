YORK – Chuck Byers of McCool Junction has filed his candidacy to run for the District 1 seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Directors.
He officially filed his intentions to run for the position with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office and is currently running unopposed.
There are five positions – Districts 1-5 – with seats up for election on the Southeast College board.
Also included in the secretary of state’s election information are the filings for seats on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) Board of Directors. So far, the following filings have taken place:
• Subdistrict 4: Lynn Yates of Geneva
• Subdistrict 5: Merlin Volkmer of Shickley and Neal Hoff of Hastings
• Subdistrict 6: John Miller of Aurora
• Subdistrict 8: Paul Bethune of York
And as earlier reported, there are two York candidates seeking the Subdivision 7 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors: Robert Cooper and Sheila Hubbard.
