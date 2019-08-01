McCOOL JUNCTION—Save for just a few finishing touches, McCool Junction Public School is ready for students.
“I’m excited to see how this year goes,” said Curtis Cogswell, McCool Junction’s Superintendent.
About 270 students will be greeted in the 2019-2020 school year. One change is the improvement of an adjacent street – which had severe damage from the winter weather. The school has also been outfitted with upgraded internet service.
Personnel will also have a few changes, one in particular being the hiring of Jabe Wurtz. Wurtz will be doing a little bit of everything, Cogswell said, including roles in the junior high, P.E. and coaching.
An internship program will also be available this year. “It’s good to get into the actual world of work,” he said, explaining that the school’s internship experience is intended to help McCool students find their path in life.
At the close of the 2018-2019 school year, McCool Public School added a Little Free Library to the exterior of the sixth-grade door next to the bench. It provides students, staff and community members opportunities to check out books throughout the year. Book donations are also accepted. The project was spearheaded by the Epp family.
But Cogswell said the best of part of the school year is seeing the kids learn and thrive. “For me it’s looking forward to what our successes are in the school year,” he said. “It’s fun to see our kids engaged and involved.”
Cogswell credits the McCool community for much of the success the small school has achieved. “We’re just lucky to have a strong, supportive community.”