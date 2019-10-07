GRAND ISLAND – Madison Gerken, a senior at McCool Junction High School, was crowned this year’s Harvest of Harmony Queen.
Gerken is active in one act, speech, youth group, cross country and track and field. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, band, FCA, FFA, Hope Squad and flag corp. She received the Lincoln Journal Star Academic All State for girls cross country and track and field.
Gerken plans to attend college and receive her undergraduate degree in pre-medical and then attend medical school to earn a master’s degree. Gerken would like to become a physician’s assistant (PA) and work in rural areas.
She was crowned this past weekend during the 78th annual Harvest of Harmony celebration in Grand Island.
Two other Harvest of Harmony queen candidates were from this area as well – Sammie Osentowski from Cross County and Anne Thomas from York.
Runners-up in the Harvest of Harmony Queen pageant were Lacey Hoffman of Giltner Public Schools, first runner-up; Anna Johnson of Aurora High School, second runner-up; Hannah French of Axtell Community Schools, third runner-up; and Hailey Bixler of Neligh-Oakdale Schools, fourth runner-up.
Miss Aurora, Anna Johnson, was also named Miss Congeniality.
