McCOOL JUNCTION – Leah Dawson, a fifth grader at McCool Junction Public School and the daughter of Paul and Darcy Dawson, has been named as one of the students recognized in the Young Achievers program.
This program, sponsored by the Eastern Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Council on Young Achievers, is in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership.
The Young Achiever program recognizes fifth grade students who maintain a high scholarshic average and have demonstrated leadership abilities. The program also promotes “positive role model behavior and the students qualified by being a good student scholastically in their class for which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
