YORK — It’s an ancient Chinese martial art, so gentle and relaxing it has been called “meditation in motion.”
A beginning Tai chi class, funded by Four Corners Health Department and hosted by Fitness Worx, is helping spread the benefits of the noncompetitive martial art. The current class lasts 12 weeks; instructor Bonnie Moses said she hopes another beginning class will be scheduled.
Tai chi’s fluid movements and focus on mind-body connection result in many health benefits for practitioners, especially because of its low risk of injury. Movements aren’t forced; the muscles remain relaxed throughout the workout. Tai chi is also often recommended as a safe fitness option for those suffering from arthritis; during the workout joints are not typically fully extended or bent, and there is little stretch of connective tissue. The muscles around the joints are strengthened, offering support.
Tai chi is considered an “internal” martial art. Sybil Wong writes on the Tai Chi for Health Institute website, “Internal styles place emphasis on breathing and the mental component of their
training. Execution of movement is generally soft, fluid, gentle and graceful.” “There’s nothing hard about it,” Moses said.
Four Corners and Fitness Worx’s beginning tai chi class combines both seated and standing movements. Moses said that she tries to incorporate moves to improve balance and mobility. Moses said she once had limited balance and mobility, following a hospital stay. “I tried this class and it made such a difference,” she said. “It helped me, and I know it can help others.”
