YORK — Administrators from all the York schools gathered at the York College Mackey Center this week to share their thoughts and goals for the upcoming school year.
The event was hosted by York Young Professionals for the community to come meet, greet and speak about the upcoming school year. The event was the first time all the area administrators have sat down together.
The panel consisted of York Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew, YPS District Administrator Beth Ericson, York High School Principal Jason Heitz, YHS Assistant Principal/Activities Director Tyler Herman, York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt, York Elementary Principal Kris Friesen, York Elementary Assistant Principal Brad Luce, St. Joseph Catholic School Principal Mary Jo Leininger and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School Principal Brad Wellmann.
This school year will see Bartholomew, Heitz and Herman at YPS and Leininger at St. Joseph starting their first school year in their new roles but all bringing considerable experience to their new positions.
Topics of discussion ranged from curriculum and teaching strategies, to better prepare youth to be problem solvers, to that of the challenges administrators and teaches face in education today, including those outside the classroom.
“We work to teach the whole child,” said YES Principal Friesen.
“Technology in the classroom is such a great tool, but technology with social media can present information to students before they are emotionally ready to handle it. That is also an issue that we see today and work to teach our students good social media behavior,” said St. Joseph Principle Leininger.
School funding continues to be a challenge but one YPS educators will continue to focus on.
“We have such a supportive community. What we are able to put in place for our kids would not be possible without the great community partnerships we have,” commented YPS District Administrator Erickson.
With several new faces stepping into the academic leadership roles in York this fall, the future culture was a topic mentioned multiple times by attendees and panelists alike.
“Many of us have worked alongside Dr. Lucas for many years and his vision is also our vision. It is exciting to be starting this school year alongside Dr. Bart (as he is affectionately called) and be working towards that same vision for YPS but also putting in place new ideas,” said Friesen.
The community will see one such idea of Dr. Bartholomew’s on Aug. 12 when all the YPS staff will spend some time on their staff Welcome Back Day doing community service in the afternoon.
“In a teachers’ work day, they don’t have the flexibility like you do in some jobs to take off and go volunteer for a cause, so this will be a great way for us to give back to the community and continue to build that connection,” said Dr. Bartholomew.