Members of the York High School Class of 1974 recently presented a check for $1,500 to the York Public School Foundation in memory of Phil Towle.
The Foundation set up the Project Phil-Anthropy effort to honor the late Towle and his lifetime of giving back. As members of the Class of ’74 said, “Phil was head football coach during our time at YHS as well as guidance counselor.
He was known to use his own funds each year to provide school supplies and special enrollment fees for students who needed financial support. We wanted to show our appreciation for Phil and how he touched our lives and made us better human beings.” The check was presented Saturday as the class toured the high school as part of their reunion activities.
It was also noted that for many members of the Class of 1974, this was the first time they had been in the “new” high school as their senior class was the last to attend classes at the former facility before the current high school was built and occupied.