Neither a global pandemic nor steady rain detered Jan Holloway from her mission to lay a wreath at the grave of her father, Korea veteran SSG Fred Jackson, at mid-day Friday in Greenwood Cemetery.
Jackson, who served in the Air Force, died four years ago this month. Holloway is the owner of The Avenue in York. Memorial Day services Monday were cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.