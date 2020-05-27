WAYNE – Jillian Mertz of McCool Junction has been accepted into the dental hygiene program for the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College.
Mertz participates as FFA president, cross country captain three times state qualifier, speech four times state qualifier.
RHOP encourages students from rural areas of Nebraska to return to rural settings after graduation to pursue their career.
A shortage of rural health practitioners in Nebraska prompted the educational institutions to implement the RHOP program in 1989.
