YORK – A case involving possession of methamphetamine has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings have been scheduled for Scott J. Sulzle, 28, of York.
According to court documents filed by a York police officer, he was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling south on Platte and then going west onto Walnut. The officer wrote in his affidavit that the vehicle had no plates so he initiated a traffic stop.
The officer said the driver of the vehicle was Sulzle and the officer was informed that Sulzle was on probation at that time. He asked for consent to search the vehicle and consent was granted, according to the court documents.
The officer said Sulzle was asked about illegal items and Sulzle allegedly produced a glass pipe that had been in his pocket. The officer said the residue inside tested positive as methamphetamine. The officer said further he also found a 16-ounce bottle of “The Stuff” which is a “detox drink commonly used to try to pass drug tests.”
Sulzle has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and 9-12 months of post-release supervision, if convicted.
