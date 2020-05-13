LINCOLN — Nine University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been chosen as Fulbright recipients for the 2020-21 academic year.
Another two students have been named alternates.
The Fulbright Program, established in 1946 and funded by the U.S. Department of State, is designed to foster understanding between the United States and other countries. The U.S. Student Fulbright program gives recent graduates, graduate students and young professionals the opportunity to conduct research, study or teach in more than 160 designated countries.
Fulbright recipients also serve as cultural ambassadors, representing the United States abroad. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, all Fulbright experiences will begin after Jan. 1, 2021.
Laura Damuth, fellowship adviser at Nebraska, said she is thrilled with the Fulbright results and that the students’ success speaks to the university’s preparation.
“The students who were selected to go abroad on these Fulbright awards all took advantage of study abroad programs and other opportunities that made them very competitive for the award,” she said.
Michaela Luckey earned a Fulbright Award. Luckey, a 2018 Husker graduate, has been awarded a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Spain. A graduate of York High School, she now lives and works in the Chicago area as an editorial associate at the University of Chicago Press. While at Nebraska, Luckey majored in English with a business minor. One university experience that made her think about pursuing English teaching was her time at the Writing Center. Working there, especially with international students, solidified her interest in language learning and ultimately pursuing a Teaching English as a Foreign Language certificate. Luckey applied for a Fulbright in Spain because she wanted to become fluent in Spanish and find a program that fit her skill set. She found a perfect opportunity with a program in Madrid that was looking for teachers who could work in their writing center. When she returns to the United States, she hopes to find work as a TEFL teacher in the Chicago area and eventually begin a Master of Education program. She hopes to become a bilingual secondary education teacher in Illinois.
