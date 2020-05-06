MILLIGAN -- Milligan’s 33rd annual June Jubilee has been cancelled.
The Milligan Community Club members said they struggled with the decision to cancel the event but according to club president, Gary Vavra, “comments we heard from State officials made it sound like events like ours (community celebrations, street dances) were not going to happen this summer due to social distancing guidelines being in place.”
Of course the community and attendees are “disappointed . . .but everyone I’ve talked to understands the situation and I think believes we made the correct decision,” Vavra added.
Even if the 10-person rule had been relaxed, Vavra saw no feasible way to try to “keep people separated, masked and temperature checked.”
And while it may be a financial hardship for vendors at the event, the Community Club has a secure future according to Vavra. “We have had great support of our event over the years and we can weather this storm. Our concerns are with those that have been laid off from work at this time and are waiting for business to start to open up again safely. The impact to those individuals whether emotionally or financially is hard to measure and we wish them the best.
“We wanted to keep everyone healthy and safe. June Jubilee is a family event and we want to make sure family members will be able to attend for many more years to come.”
